LISTEN: Protests planned over delayed reopening of Day Centre in Loughrea

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Local people are prepared to protest against the delayed reopening of the purpose built Day Centre in Loughrea.

Following representations made to the HSE by Councillor Geraldine Donoighue, it was confirmed that the re-opening of the purpose-built building would not now happen until August and that HIQA has only authorised that the centre would only operate for one day a week once reopened.

A further email sent to Councillor Donoghue from the HSE said that they are continuing to seek an alternate space from which they can increase the number of days to run this service but also added that full resumption of Day Care Services is a priority.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Councillor Donoghue said that people are prepare to protest against this decision to delay the reopening.