LISTEN: Property Prices in Galway County sees significant increase in past twelve months

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Supply of houses is at a premium in the county where prices are up by 12pc to an average of €205,000.

That’s according to a new survey from the Irish Independent which examines property prices in each county.

The Survey, called how much is your house worth, was published today and shows that with house prices expensive in the city; more people are now looking to county towns like Tuam, Athenry and Headford to buy homes.

Ironically, this has led to even bigger increases in house prices in the county as compared to the city according to Irish Independent residential property editor Mark Keenan: