There is some progress on the provision of a new Fire Station for Loughrea

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage has confirmed that the facility is included in the Fire Services Capital Plan 2021-2025.

The next stage in the process is to appoint a team to prepare the design, cost plans, tendering and then onto construction.

Galway East Deputy Sean Canney says the confirmation from the minister is welcome news for the Loughrea community: