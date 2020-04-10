LISTEN: President Michael D Higgins sends Easter message to Irish at home and abroad

Galway Bay fm newsroom – President Michael D Higgins has sent an Easter message to the Irish at home and abroad calling for solidarity, vigilance and tenacity during these difficult times.

In it, he says the Irish community abroad, which extends to some 75 million, is a community united by its roots to Ireland, but also by shared values that our Irishness embodies.

In keeping with the Easter message of hope, the President encourages Irish people to place a light in their window tomorrow, the Saturday before Easter Sunday, a time so important in the symbolism of our Irish Independence.

President Higgins says that although the days ahead may continue to be difficult, what a memory it will be, and legacy too, when the virus has passed to know that Ireland gave its best by co-operating and working with the measures suggested for the good of all: