Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A plea has gone out to businesses in Galway this afternoon for help as volunteers at the donation centre in Ballybrit continues to collect humanitarian supplies for the people of Ukraine.

The plea is for Euro pallets and Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn is with the volunteers explained that because of their size, these pallets will allow more to be loaded on trucks heading to Eastern Europe.