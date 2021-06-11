LISTEN: Owen Ward’s address to the Mayoral Reception held in his honour

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A mayoral reception has taken place in the city to celebrate the academic achievements of Owen Ward and his contribution to education.

Owen is a native of the westside area of the city and a member of the Irish Traveller community.

Despite being an early school leaver with no Junior Cert, Owen completed the NUI Galway access programme and later graduated with a degree and masters in post-primary education.

He currently serves as a programme coordinator at the Access Centre at NUI Galway.

Owen Ward is also a committee member of Údarás na hOllscoile – and is the first Irish Traveller to be elected to a university governing authority in Ireland.

Mayor Mike Cubbard made a presentation to Owen Ward at the socially distanced ceremony in Leisureland, and said the young man has gone above and beyond to ensure everyone has a chance in education.

Owen Ward then addressed the gathering….