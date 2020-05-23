LISTEN: Oughterard woman celebrates 105th birthday – and plans to learn Latin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Oughterard woman is today celebrating her 105th birthday – and has indicated she plans to learn Latin over the coming year.

Phil Furness, originally from Nottinghamshire in the UK, moved to Ireland in the 1980’s.

She previously ran a nursing home in England.

Her husband John passed away in 1984 and the couple had one son, who has also passed away.

Phil remains living independently at home with the help of carers and boasts an excellent memory with a huge interest in continued learning.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Phil says she uses her iPad to keep in regular touch with her Granddaughter in Australia – and is now planning to learn Latin: