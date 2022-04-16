LISTEN: Oranmore Rest Centre receive more people fleeing war in Ukraine

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Rest Centre at Oranmore Community Centre that is being run by Galway County Council and volunteers from Galway Civil defence received an extra 60 people who are fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The guests, who are aged between 3 and 60 arrived between 4 and 5am this morning.

They will remain at the rest centre for a couple of days until accommodation is organised for them.

Galway Bay FM News understands that more are to arrive in the following weekends for the forseeable future.

John Mulligan spoke to Louise Casserley of Galway Civil defence this afternoon and I put it to her that the latest arrivals must been exhausted when they arrived and stunned by what is going on in their own country:

Louise also spoke of the incredible support they have received from the people of Galway over the past number of weeks: