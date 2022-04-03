LISTEN: Oranmore Community welcomes Ukrainian Refugees

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Oranmore Community welcomed 45 Ukrainian refugees in the early hours of this morning.

They arrived at 3.30am and were greeted by members of Galway County Council, Galway Civil defence and volunteers who had prepared the centre for their arrival.

The community responded to a request by Galway County Council and throughout the past couple of days Council staff, Galway Fire Service, a cleaning company, caterers and the volunteers of Galway Civil Defence have been helping to kit out and resource the Community Centre which will be their rest centre until they are housed.

Louie Casserley of Galway Civil Defence was there to meet them.

She spoke to John Mulligan and told him that they were very tired when they arrived