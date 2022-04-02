LISTEN: Oranmore Community Centre continues their preparations for the arrival of Ukrainian Refugees tonight

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Preparations are ongoing in Oranmore with the Community Centre welcoming refugees from the war in Ukraine this evening.

The community responded to a request by Galway County Council and throughout the day Council staff, Galway Fire Service, a cleaning company, caterers and the volunteers of Galway Civil Defence have been helping to kit out and resource the Centre.

Galway County Council says that since the people who will be accommodated at the centre will have had a long and arduous journey there will be no access to the centre over the period of its use this weekend.

The depot at Oran Point has been receiving donations throughout the day and will continue to do so tomorrow from 11am

One of the organisers Gerry Rabbitte told John Mulligan that it was very important that people who would like to donate go to the Depot and not to the Community Centre.