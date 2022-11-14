LISTEN- OPW Minister in Ballinasloe to examine progress on flood relief scheme

From Galway Bay fm newsroom- The OPW Minister is in Ballinasloe this afternoon to examine progress on a long-awaited flood relief scheme.

It’s just one of a series of engagements Minister Patrick O’ Donovan has in Galway throughout the day.

He’s also visiting the Marine Institute in Oranmore, Portumna Castle, and the Turoe Stone in Bullaun near Loughrea.

Minister O’ Donovan says he understands the frustration with the length of time it’s taking to progress the Ballinasloe Flood Relief Scheme.

But he argues it’s important that we can it right from the very start.