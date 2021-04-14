Listen: Oireachtas Committee hears Government still trying to make Tuam babies suffer

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Oireachtas Committee has heard that the Government is still trying to make the babies who died at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home suffer.

Addressing the Dáil chamber this afternoon, survivor of the home Peter Mulryan said there is more respect afforded to wild animals in this country.

He said it beggars belief how the children who died – as well as survivors and their families – are still being treated.

It’s as scrutiny of a proposed bill – which would establish the framework to allow for intervention in inappropriate burials – continues in the Dáil chamber this evening.

The bill doesn’t just relate to the Tuam Mother and Baby Home, but many other institutions nationwide, including Bessborough in Co. Cork – which also featured heavily at today’s proceedings.

David Nevin has this report.