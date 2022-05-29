LISTEN: O’ Cuiv renews call for fare reductions to be applied to Aran Islands

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv is renewing his call for the 20 percent reduction in public transport fares to be applied to the Aran Islands.

He’s raised the matter several times in the Dáil – noting that he’s been given a myriad of reasons why it cannot happen based on the operators being private companies.

However, he argues the Department can intervene and set the islander rate covered under the terms of the Public Service Obligation contract.

And Fianna Fail Deputy O’ Cuiv suggested the Department is being needlessly difficult on the issue: