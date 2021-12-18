LISTEN: NUIG Students raise over €20,000 for Galway Rape Crisis Centre through “Coldvember” event

Galway Bay FM News – A group of students from NUIG presented a cheque this morning worth over €20,000 to Galway Rape Crisis Centre as a result of their “Coldvember” fundraising drive.

The money raised will go to the running of the Rape Crisis centre in Galway who are dedicated to providing a professional, caring and confidential counselling and support service for those in the community affected by sexual abuse and sexual violence.

Eoin Hernon spoke to John Mulligan this afternoon and he first explained what “Coldvember” was about: