LISTEN: NUI Galway Students Union President calls on Minister for Higher Education to demand that college exams be held remotely

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The president of NUI Galway Students Union has called on the Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris to demand that college exams are held remotely.

It follows a call from students around the country who say rising Covid rates are causing them to feel unsafe at the prospect of a traditional exam hall.

Some institutions have decided to hold as many exams as possible remotely, but others like NUI Galway and UCD remain on course for in person exams.

President of NUI Galway Students Union Róisín Nic Lochlainn, speaking to John Mulligan of Galway Bay FM news this afternoon, says that it is disappointing that Minister Harris has not stepped in because this is a public health matter: