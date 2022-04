To mark World Autism Day, NUI Galway has officially opened the Cubbie Sensory Hub.

The hub will provide a safe space on-campus for students and staff to balance sensory needs.

The Cubbie is a wheelchair accessible, multi-sensory, safe space which is accessible to one person at a time.

Students and staff who wish to use the Cubbie can register with the University’s Disability Support Services.

Christian Short explains how the Cubbie Sensory hub works: