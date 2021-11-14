LISTEN: NUI Galway is named University of the year and GMIT is named Institute of technology of the year in Sunday Times Good University Guide

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – NUI Galway has been named University of the Year and GMIT named Institute of technology of the year in the new edition of The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022 published this morning.

This is the fourth time that NUI Galway has been named University of the year in the past 20 years and they were awarded the title after a year in which it has led the way in medical advances for the treatment of Covid-19, provided relief for some of the worst emotional impacts of the disease, and offered leadership in planning how best to cope with future pandemics.

GMIT were named Instiuture of Technology for the fourth time just weeks after the announcement that it is to become a Technological University in 2022 in partnership with Letterkenny and Sligo institutes of technology.

The development and ultimate success of that project, coupled with a four-place rise in this year’s league table, helped GMIT to the prize that is being awarded for the final time this year.

Editor of the Sunday Times Good University Guide Alistair McCall explained to Sally Anne Barrett the factors that contributed to NUI Galway being named University of the year:

