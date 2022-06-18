LISTEN: Newly elected Mayor committed to positive promotion of Galway City

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Newly elected Mayor of Galway City Councillor Clodagh Higgins has said that she is committed to positively promoting Galway during her term in office.

Councillor Higgins was elected Mayor yesterday afternoon replacing Councillor Colette Connolly becoming the ninth female mayor of Galway.

They are being elected at separate meetings in the city today, under long standing voting pacts

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News after her election, Mayor Higgins said that it is an honour and a privilege and one she will not take for granted: