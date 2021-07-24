LISTEN: New housing development in Ballinasloe town set to get Government approval

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A new housing development in Ballinasloe is set to get Government approval.

It’s understood Galway County Council will be given the go-ahead to begin preparations for the new 20 unit development in the heart of the town.

It will see the construction of seven two-bedroom houses, four one-bed apartments, as well as the renovation of 9 existing derelict units.

That’s according to Local Senator Eugene Murphy who has received confirmation from the Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Senator Murphy says the new units are much needed and very welcome: