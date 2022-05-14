LISTEN: New Clifden lifeboat to return home this afternoon with 10 thousand names onboard

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Clifden RNLI’s new “Launch a Memory” lifeboat is set to arrive at it’s permanent home in Connemara this afternoon.

The St. Christopher carries with it the name of over 10 thousand people onboard, put there by members of the public through a special fundraising initiative.

The Shannon class vessel is due to arrive in Clifden around 2.30pm, after stopovers in Plymouth, Penlee, Ballycotton, Kinsale and Valentia.

On Sunday, the public are invited to view the new lifeboat on Clifden beach at low tide from 9.30am until 12.30pm.

Mella Walsh is the Clifden RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer. Speaking earlier she told John Mulligan that it is an honour to receive the boat and to be carrying these names.