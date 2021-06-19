LISTEN: New access system proposed to tackle illegal dumping at Sonnagh Bog

print

A new controlled access system is being proposed to tackle illegal dumping at Sonnagh Bog near Kilchreest.

Independent Councillor Geraldine Donohue, who was elected as the new Cathaoirleach of the Loughrea Municipal District on Monday last, says the system wiill aim to address repeat issues at Turf Bank, known locally as Taylor’s Road.

She’s seeking to speak to landowners or persons with turbary rights to work on reaching consensus on the proposal.

Councillor Donohue says some form of action is needed and enough is enough…