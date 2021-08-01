LISTEN: Moycullen Native to be ordained in Galway Cathedral this afternoon

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Moycullen native will be ordained at Galway Cathedral this afternoon.

Originally from Knockauranny, John Gerard Acton will be ordained by Bishop Brendan Kelly at 3pm.

John Gerard studied business and communications at GMIT and worked in retail and hospitality for several years before beginning his six years of priestly formation at St. Patricks College in Maynooth.

He told Keith Finnegan that religion has been with him since a young age, but at times he felt he was trying to “run away” from his strong faith:

John Gerard is the son of Séamus and Maureen Acton and is the youngest of four siblings.

He also has extended family members serving in religious life.

John Gerard says his parents have always been very supportive, and were aware of his strong faith from a young age:

