LISTEN: More than 3,000 homes in Ballinasloe and South Roscommon to start receiving broadband from the beginning of October

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Roscommon/Galway Deputy Denis Naughten has confirmed that National Broadband Ireland is currently completing construction of its fibre optic broadband network in East Galway and South Roscommon and more than 3,000 homes in the countryside around Ballinasloe will be able to start getting high-speed fibre broadband from October.

Deputy Naughten said that of those 3100 premises, 700 can be connected from next month with more coming on stream including the next stage that will include the rest of Roscommon and moving into Galway County.

The deputy however, was also critical of the speed of the rollout and has called on the Government to fast track the implementation of the plan.

Further information on the National Broadband Plan can be found at www.nbi.ie and you can register for updates using your eircode.