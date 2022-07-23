LISTEN: Mobile service in the Headford area remains disrupted as repairs continue on damaged masts

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Vodafone and Three have confirmed to Tuam Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddington that mobile services in the Headford area will remain disrupted while repairs continue to antennas that were damaged recently.

Customers to these and other mobile services in this area have had limited or no coverage due to this damage and it was also confirmed that vital hardware would have to be installed.

Councillor Reddington said that he received a comprehensive report on the situation and that it may be another couple of days before normal service resumes.