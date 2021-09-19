LISTEN: Mizen to Malin cycle against Suicide to pass through Galway on Tuesday and Wednesday

The 700km Mizen to Malin cycle against Suicide will be visiting and passing through Galway on Tuesday and Wednesday next.

Over 100 cyclists from all over the country are taking part and they began this morning at 9.15am leaving the Mizen Head Car Park on their first leg to Killarney.

The Tuesday leg will leave Ballyvaughan and overnight in Oranmore before passing through Galway on Wednesday passing through Moycullen, Oughterard, Maam Cross, Lenane and Westport on its route to Castlebar.

Cycle Against Suicide, in existence since 2013, is a national awareness charity that sets out to change culture and create a society that openly talks about suicide to allow people to speak up and seek help.

Barry Williams is the fundraising and social media manager for Cycle against Suicide. He said there was great excitement when they set off from Mizen Head this morning:

Further supports are available on www.cycleagainstsuicide.com

The Route

Day 1/Sunday September 19th — Mizen >> Killarney – 122km

Day 2/Monday September 20th — Killarney >> Lahinch – 126km

Day 3/Tuesday, September 21st — Lahinch >> Oranmore – 86km

Day 4/Wednesday, September 22nd — Oranmore >> Castlebar – 118km

Day 5/Thursday, September 23rd— Castlebar >> Donegal Town -148km

Day 6/Friday, September 24th — Donegal >> Malin Head – 123km