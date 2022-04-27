LISTEN: Mixed reaction as NUI Galway set to change name to Ollscoil na Gaillimhe

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There’s been a mixed reaction from the public to an announcement that NUI Galway is to change its name to Ollscoil na Gaillimhe – University of Galway.

The University is planning to formally adopt the new name at the end of the summer.

From then the bilingual title of the university – Ollscoil na Gaillimhe – University of Galway – will be used on all official documentation.

President of NUI Galway, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh says the decision has been given a lot of thought and it is a decision which is being taken following detailed assessment of the issues and comprehensive consultation and internal discussion.

Established in 1845, NUI Galway currently has more than 19,000 students, as well as more than 2,500 staff, across four colleges, 19 schools and five research institutes.

The move follows the recent renaming of GMIT to ATU Galway, following the official launch of the Atlantic Technological University.

Speaking to FYI Galway, these graduates from the UCG and NUI Galway eras had mixed thoughts on the name change.

Bernadette spoke to NUI Galway president, Professor Ciarán O hÓgartaigh who said the new bilingual name has come about after a long and considered process

He says it reflects a sense of place, origin and identity