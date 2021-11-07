LISTEN: Minister welcomes school extension approval for Portumna Community School

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Minister for Disability and Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East, Anne Rabbitte, has welcomed confirmation from the Minister for Education for the approval of building works at Portumna Community School.

The extension will include the construction of one General Classroom, four Special Education Teaching rooms, one multimedia room, one Science lab/Prep area, one Home Economics room, one Graphics room, one Construction/Engineering/Tech room and prep area, and two Special Educational Needs classrooms.

Minister Rabbitte received confirmation from Minister for Education, Norma Foley, on Thursday evening that initial project approval for an extension of the school has been granted.

Speaking this morning, Minister Rabbitte paid tribute to the principle and the board of management of Portumna Community School for their efforts in securing the approval.