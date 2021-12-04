LISTEN: Minister welcomes launch of JAM card initiative by both NUI Galway and by Galway Public Libraries

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Minister of State for Disability Anne Rabbitte T.D has welcomed the launch of the JAM card initiative by NUI Galway and by Galway Public Libraries.

The initiative allows customers with a learning difficulty, autism or communication barriers to tell others they need ‘Just A Minute’ discreetly and easily.

It has been rolled out by NUI Galway on campus and by Galway Public Libraries in branches throughout the city and county.

The announcement from Galway Public Libraries makes them the first library authority in the West of Ireland to launch the initiative.

Bernie Kelly, city and county librarian explains how the JAM Card works:

The announcements from both NUI Galway and Galway Public Libraries have been welcomed by Minister of State for Disability Anne Rabbitte T.D who said that this means a lot to a lot of people and was delighted it was happening in the west of Ireland.

For more information on the JAM Card© please visit https://tinyurl.com/Jamcardinfo