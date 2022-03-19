LISTEN: Minister Hildegarde Naughton to lead St Patrick’s Day Parade in Sydney

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Minister of State at the Department of Transport with special responsibility for International and Road Transport and Logistics, Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton will lead the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Sydney as part of her trip to Australia.

The Minister is representing the Government in Australia for their St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Sydney’s St Patrick’s Day Parade is part of a two day festival on Saturday and Sunday with the Parade starting on Sunday Morning Australian Time at 10.30 on Hickson Road and George Street, making its way down George St. and ending in First Fleet Park to open the day’s festivities.

As part of her visit, Minister Naughton met with Irish groups in the city and with Irish Sportsmen and women namely Cora Staunton, Brid Stack and Tadgh Kennelly who have excelled in Australian Rules Football in the city: