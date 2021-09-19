LISTEN: Midlands North West MEP calls for Gender-Based Violence to be established as a Eurocrime

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Midlands-North-West MEP Maria Walsh has this week called for the European commission to establish gender-based violence as a Eurocrime, which would make gender-based crimes illegal in all EU countries.

MEP Walsh had a central role in establishing the Parliament recommendations to the Commission on what to include in their future actions on combating gender-based violence.

A survey completed in 2014 by the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights found that approximately 50 women lose their lives to domestic violence every week.

A Women’s Aid report published earlier this year saw that 29,717 people contacted the domestic violence support service in 2020, an increase of 43% compared to 2019. 95% of those who contacted the 24-hour national helpline were women, 5% were men.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News this afternoon, MEP Walsh said that while the vote does not immediately mean that Gender Based violence is a Eurocrime, it is an important start to the process: