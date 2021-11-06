LISTEN: MEP Maria Walsh visits Ballinasloe for constituency visit

Midlands-North-West MEP, Maria Walsh, visited Ballinasloe on Thursday last as part of one of her many constituency visits.

Accompanied by Senator Aisling Dolan, MEP Walsh attended a presentation from TUS Midlands held in Ballinasloe Shearwater Hotel. Took a tour of the ‘The Living Bog’ raised bog restoration project in Mountbellew and finished her visit in the Europe Direct Library in Ballinasloe where she discovered the range of Europe-focused resources available.

Speaking to Galway bay FM News this afternoon, she gave a detailed summary of her visit to Ballinasloe: