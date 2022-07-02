LISTEN: Meeting to discuss the future of District Hospital is held in Clifden

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A meeting organised by Cllr. Eileen Mannion and Senator Sean Kyne between local representatives and the HSE on the future of the District Hospital has been held in Clifden.

The meeting discussed several topics including clarity in relation to bed availability at the hospital and the design for the proposed new forty bed unit where it was confirmed that the design was agreed and the next step was to lodge a planning application.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Councillor Mannion said that the meeting was very positive and another meeting has been arranged for next month.