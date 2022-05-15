LISTEN: Meeting hears even “hardened” cyclists afraid of R336 in Connemara

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A meeting of county councillors has heard that even the most hardened cyclists are afraid of using the R336 in Connemara.

The matter arose at the Connemara Municpal District, during a discussion on the lack of progress on implementing active travel measures in the region.

Focus soon turned to the R336, which Councillor Alastair McKinstry said is nothing short of lethal.

It was also noted by several councillors that there’s a solid white line between Spiddal and Galway City, meaning motorists cannot legally overtake cyclists.

Councillor McKinstry says it shows the urgent need for dedicated cycle infrastructure:

Councillor Padraig Mac an Iomaire says what’s really needed is a new road in Connemara – but that cannot happen without the bypass.