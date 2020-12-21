Listen: Mayor to lead convoy across city to pay tribute to frontline workers

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special convoy will travel across the city tomorrow to pay tribute to the “trojan work” carried out by frontline workers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

City Mayor, Councillor Mike Cubbard, says the convoy will feature blue-light services and other frontline staff, with Santa expected to make an appearance.

Councillor Cubbard is keen to stress there will be no stopping or interaction, nor will people be permitted to join the convoy.

But he’s asking the public to applaud and show their appreciation for frontline workers as the convoy passes through their area.

It’ll set off from Merlin Park Hospital at 6pm tomorrow evening, and make it’s way through the city before finishing by crossing the Quincentennial Bridge at 8.30pm.

Councillor Cubbard says 2020 has seen our frontline workers doing trojan work around the clock in the most stressful of circumstances.

Speaking to FYI Galway, he says this is a chance for the public to recognise that work – and say thank you: