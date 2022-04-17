LISTEN: Managing director pays tribute to the staff following the recent announcement that Right at Home have been named Irish Franchisee of the Year.

The managing director of Right at Home Natalie Crowe has paid tribute to the staff following the recent announcement that the home care franchise had been named Irish Franchisee of the Year in the Service Category.

Right at Home is a home care franchise that is locally owned and operated who provide home care services with a team of over 120 providing care to almost 360 clients in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Natalie said it couldn’t have been done without the staff who had worked very hard during the pandemic: