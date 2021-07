print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Mám Éan pilgrammage is set to take place in Connemara this weekend.

The popular pilgramage to Mám Éan pass, nestled in the Maumturk mountains, has previously been cancelled due to Covid-19.

However, it’s set to resume this Sunday with some restrictions in place.

Gatherers will remain at the chapel and will not move from station to station as is usually tradition.

Former Councillor Sean O’ Tuairisg says it’s great to have the event back this weekend.