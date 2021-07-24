LISTEN: Major road enhancement scheme near Abbeyknockmoy expected to begin by late 2023

print

A major road enhancement scheme near Abbeyknockmoy is expected to begin by late 2023.

Galway County Council has confirmed that significant progress is being made on the N63 Liss to Abbey road realignment scheme.

The proposed scheme involves widening and realigning the 1.2km Type 2 single carriageway with a half a metre hard strip on either side and installing a new bridge over the River Abbert.

The County Council says it expects to make an application to An Bord Pleanála for scheme approval by the third quarter of this year.

It’s anticipated that an oral hearing will take place by the start of next year and if approved, it’s hoped that works with begin by the start of 2024.

Local Councillor Pete Roche says it’s great to see this level of progress for the long awaited €18 million project: