LISTEN: Local tributes paid to the late Donncha O’Dulaing, who has died at the age of 88.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The death has been announced of veteran Irish broadcaster Donncha O’Dulaing. He was 88.

Mr. O’Dulaing spent 50 years with RTE radio and television, before retiring in 2015.

He’s best known for shows like Highways & Byways and Failte Isteach.

In 1987, Donnacha retraced the steps of Dónal Cam O’Sullivan Beare who with his one thousand supporters in 1603 left West Cork for Leitrim.

A journey of 500km that took fourteen days.

During that reenactment, Donnacha visited Portumna, Tiernascragh, Clonfert, Aughrim, Ahascragh, Ballygar, Creggs, Glinsk and Ballymoe as he made the journey north.

He was accompanied by his daugter Sinead.

He repeated the journey in 1997.

Martin Ward was a friend of Donnacha’s and played a major part in the recreation of the walk through North East Galway when they visited Ballygar, Creggs, Glinsk and Ballymoe.

He said by doing these walks, Donnacha gave a voice to communities and a reason to be proud of those communities.