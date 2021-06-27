LISTEN: Local TD warns of impact of Climate Action and Low Carbon Bill on rural Ireland

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A local TD has raised concerns regarding the impact of the Climate Action and Low Carbon Bill on rural Ireland.

The Bill which was passed in the Dáil last week, with 129 TDs in favour and 10 against, aims to secure the country’s transition to Net Zero emissions and achieve a climate neutral economy by no later than 2050.

Roscommon/Galway Independent Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice says the bill will be detrimental for democracy in the country and it’s going to give the Climate Change Advisory Council too much say over climate targets.

He argues it’s imperative that the Advisory Council has members on it who will fight for farmers going forward.

He says a balanced approach is needed when it comes to climate policy and farmers cannot be left behind: