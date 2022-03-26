Listen: Local TD urges Finance Minister to overhaul ‘flawed’ Carbon Tax model

A local TD has urged the Finance Minister to overhaul Ireland’s model of Carbon Tax.

Addressing Pascal Donohue in the Dáil, Deputy Denis Naughten said it’s supposed to be an environmental tax to drive behavioral change.

However, he argued the current model is unfair and it’s clear the Governments main interest is in what extra taxes it can generate.

Deputy Naughten said there is a more balanced way to implement Carbon Tax.

But speaking in response, Minister Pascal Donohue said there’s one particular issue with the model suggested by Deputy Naughten.