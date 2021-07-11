LISTEN: Local TD tells Dáil family carers ‘at breaking point’ due to Government inaction

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A local TD is calling for urgent action to assist carers who are at “breaking point” as a result of Government inaction throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Claire Kerrane made the call in the Dáil on the back of a new report published by the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

She said it highlights in black and white how family carers are under enormous strain, and their mental and physical wellbeing is suffering immensely.

Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane pointed out that careers have been left without respite and day services, which they depended upon for essential support.

She urged the Government to engage with the Sinn Fein party on its Charter for Family Carers, which was launched in April, to deliver solutions.

Cited the recent report by the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Deputy Kerrane asked the Taoiseach if he planned to address the situation:

Speaking in response, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the findings of a Government report on dementia are being implemented.

However he took exception to claims that carers were left behind in the vaccination programme: