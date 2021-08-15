LISTEN: Local groups urged to apply for Galway City Council’s Marketing & Promotion Fund

print

Local groups are being urged to apply for Galway City Council’s Marketing & Promotion Fund for 2021.

The fund was established in 2012 to support for the marketing of festivals, events and promotions in the city.

Since then, over €1.2m has been allocated towards local groups – with an average payment of around €10,500.

This year’s fund is now open for applications and further information is available on the Galway City Council website.

Councillor Niall McNelis says now more than ever, we should be promoting Galway, locally and further afield: