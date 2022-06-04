LISTEN: Large Crowd expected in Westside this afternoon for homecoming of European Champion

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A large crowd is expected this afternoon in Westside in Galway City as Olympic Boxing Club hosts the homecoming of European Elite Men’s Boxing Champion Gabriel Dossen at 12 noon.

Gabriel defeated the English boxer Lewis Richardson in the final held in Armenia on Monday last.

Although Gabriel and the Irish team returned home earlier this week, the decision was made to hold the official homecoming this afternoon at the Club.

World and European Champions Lisa and Aoife O’Rourke, who also box out of the Olympic Club, will also be in attendance.

Coach Mike Mongan says that there will be plenty of parking and has asked that people arrive early: