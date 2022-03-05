LISTEN: Junior Trade minister officially opens city’s new PorterShed premises

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Junior Trade minister Robert Troy has officially opened the new PorterShed premises in Galway City

Located at Bowling Green in the city, the co-working hub will house 130 tech entrepreneurs and innovation-driven businesses.

PorterShed aims to build and grow the Galway Tech ecosystem by offering a collaborative workspace for Technology focused businesses.

The nearby repurposed Connacht Tribune building will also be completed late this year as part of the Galway City Innovation District’s expansion.

Developed by Enterprise Ireland through the Regional Enterprise Development Fund, the PorterShed is supported by AIB and KPMG, as well as Vodafone.

Minister Troy told Galway Bay FM news that areas can be revitalised through regional enterprises.

Sean Finnegan, co-founder of Galway startup Receipt Relay says the PorterShed is key in supporting entrepreneurship