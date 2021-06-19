LISTEN: Junior Heritage Minister launches Cladoir conservation project at Connemara National Park

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Junior Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan is currently in Connemara National Park where he launched the Cladoir Sheep Conservation Project.

Cladoir, or ‘shore dweller’ sheep, were believed extinct in 1995, but the NPWS has worked with local farmers and Teagasc to regenerate the breed.

The minister arrived at the National Park Visitor Centre in Letterfrack where he met the staff in the last hour.

The Minister will also view Tamworth Pigs and Irish Moiled cattle.

Joint chairpersons of the Cladoir Sheep Preservation Committee Sean Cadden and Tom King, and Chief Archaeologist with the National Monuments Service Michael MacDonagh are accompanying Minister Noonan.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM news, the Minister was looking forward to launching the project and he also wanted to to pay tribute to the work of the staff in keeping the park open during the pandemic

Connemara National Park receives over 200,000 visitors a year, and Minister Noonan will also view proposed capital infrastructure projects, visit Newfoundland Wood, and view archaeological sites of importance.