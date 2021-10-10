LISTEN: Investigations begin into last night’s alleged arson attack at Galway Bohemians FC

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Investigations have begun into the circumstances to an alleged Arson attack that took place at Galway Bohemians Football Club in Knocknacarra last night.

Galway Fire brigade were called out to a fire that broke out at the club at approximately 9pm with substantial damage caused to the compound unit where equipment is housed.

Councillor John Connolly witnessed the fire last night and says that it is very disappointing for the club and their members and praised the fire services for their prompt response.