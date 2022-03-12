LISTEN – Indian Cultural and Sports Society in Galway hosts Holi festival of colours at NUI Galway this afternoon

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Indian Cultural and Sports Society in Galway in conjunction with IndiaSoc at NUI Galway will host a festival of colours today starting around now on the Green in front of the Kingfisher Club.

It is expected that around 500 people including children will be taking part in this event which is being held for the first time in three years due to the pandemic.

Known on the Indian Subcontinent as a Holi festival, The Holi festival has a cultural and religious significance among various Hindu traditions and is seen as a celebration to give thanks for the harvest.

Holi also marks the start of spring, an occasion for people to enjoy the changing seasons and make new friends

Ashitosh Waidande is the co-ordinator of the Indian Cultural and Sports Society in Galway.

He spoke to John Mulligan