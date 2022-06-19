LISTEN: Independent Deputy calls for The Department of Health to increase number of Neurology Specialist Nurses at Galway University Hospital

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Independent TD for Galway East Sean Canney has called on the Department of Health to increase number of Neurology Specialist Nurses at Galway University Hospital.

The Deputy has received confirmation from the HSE that an additional fulltime Neurology Nurse is to be appointed this month for Galway University Hospital.

This will bring the total number of nurses to eight which is short of the recommendation that the Neurology centre have twenty, leaving a shortfall of 12 nurses.

Deputy Canney’s call is supported by the Neurological Alliance of Ireland who presented to Oireachtas members in Leinster House.

The presentation stated that nationally the country requires 100 more Neurology nurses, and the additional nurses will free up capacity, reduce waiting times and ensure that patients have access to the required specialist support they need and deserve.

Speaking this afternoon, Deputy Canney called for the necessary funding to be put in place.