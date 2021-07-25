LISTEN: Independent Deputy asks NTA to investigate decision to cancel 20 and x20 bus routes that services towns and villages in East Galway

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The decision to cancel the existing 20 and x 20 bus routes that services Loughrea has been criticised by independent deputy Sean Canney.

Bus Éireann said that the decision was taken to safeguard the viability of the 14 remaining routes following significant losses in 2020 and projected continuing losses over the next three years.

The route also services Craughwell, Aughrim and Ballinasloe.

Deputy Canney this morning has voiced his opposition to this decision saying that it was a total contradiction of Government policy to provide public transport as a means of reducing the number of cars on our roads.

He added that it was a further insult to rural people and denies them access to public transport.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Deputy Canney said the government should take control of this issue and has also asked the NTA to investigate this decision.