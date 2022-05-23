LISTEN- Iarnród Éireann signs contract for significant capacity increase at Oranmore train station

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A significant capacity increase has officially been announced today at Oranmore train station.

Currently the station has two trains serving it at peak times.

With the provision of an additional platform and a passing loop of track, the capacity will increase to four trains per hour, subject to demand.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton visited the station today along with Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Peter Keaveney.

The enhancements project is the first phase of Iarnród Éireann’s regional strategy of improving capacity and frequency on the Galway rail network.

The rail line between Galway and Athenry is currently single track and later phases of the strategy aims to further increase the double track sections between Galway and Athenry to boost frequency and capacity.

Iarnród Éireann has today signed a contract with RPS Group for completion of concept, feasibility, option selection, preliminary design and planning.

Jane Cregan is spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann – she spoke to our reporter Antoinette Giblin:



